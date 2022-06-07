StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 15,827.93% and a negative return on equity of 148.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.