StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.07.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.33.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

