STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,169,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,127 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for approximately 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 3.00% of STORE Capital worth $281,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,754,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,344,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in STORE Capital by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 23,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.