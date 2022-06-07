Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $12.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 148.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 431,185 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 681,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 11,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,083. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

