Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.71. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 310.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of SU opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

