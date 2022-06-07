SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. SunPower posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,240. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 2.05.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

