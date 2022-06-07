SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $77.60 million and $10.17 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001818 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

