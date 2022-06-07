Sylo (SYLO) Price Tops $0.0036

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Sylo has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000122 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000191 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

SYLO is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

