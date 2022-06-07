Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.52. 62,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.40. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.27.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

