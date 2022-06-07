Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Increased by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 2.6% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. 7,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,307. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

