Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

