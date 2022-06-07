Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Raised by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 258.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $121,570,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,946. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.