Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Holdings Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,588 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.78% of Tenable worth $164,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $169,241.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 253,740 shares of company stock worth $14,511,368 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.