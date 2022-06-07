Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.63 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

