Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,180 shares of company stock worth $366,087,816 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.35. The stock had a trading volume of 427,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,746,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $879.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $935.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

