Textron Inc. (TXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

TXT opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,585,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,250,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after buying an additional 86,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

