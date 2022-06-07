The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 4,596,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,442. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -84.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. AES has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AES by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 350,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 251,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

