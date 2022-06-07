The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.69.
AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of AES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 4,596,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,442. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -84.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. AES has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AES by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 350,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 251,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
