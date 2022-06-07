The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $142.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.57.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.