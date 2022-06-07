The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EDIN opened at GBX 644.16 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 630.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 628.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 547.04 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

In other The Edinburgh Investment Trust news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 3,000 shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £19,170 ($24,022.56).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.