The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,173,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $25,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 140,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

