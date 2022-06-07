The Growth for Good Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Growth for Good Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 8th. Growth for Good Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Growth for Good Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GFGDU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 233.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

