The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Home Depot worth $572,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

Shares of HD traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.02. 98,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,065. The firm has a market cap of $306.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

