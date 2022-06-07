The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. 73,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855,460. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

