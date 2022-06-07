The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) to announce $12.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.20 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $12.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $51.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.19 billion to $56.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. 3,903,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532,689. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

