theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 190,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 82,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

