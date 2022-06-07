theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 190,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 82,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
About theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on theglobe.com (TGLO)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.