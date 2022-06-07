Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

THR opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Thermon Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

