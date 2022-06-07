Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

THR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

THR stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

