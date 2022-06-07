TheStreet Downgrades Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $14.50 on Friday. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 175.77% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $112,254.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,156 shares of company stock worth $168,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

