TheStreet Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $78.65 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

