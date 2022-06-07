Theta Fuel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.88 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $321.64 million and $25.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00081093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00226737 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

