Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,419. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.