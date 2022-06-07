Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$2.25 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWM. Standpoint Research upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.00.
Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$570.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$1.70.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.