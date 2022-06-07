TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.63

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 11625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

