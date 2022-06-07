Timothy M. O’reilly Sells 1,946 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy M. O’reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50.

IIM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

