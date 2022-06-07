Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.80 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $120.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $552.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.19 million to $565.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $613.20 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tivity Health.
Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TVTY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89.
About Tivity Health
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.
