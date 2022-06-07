Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.80 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $120.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $552.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.19 million to $565.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $613.20 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

