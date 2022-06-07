Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.48 or greater EPS.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,592. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.84.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

