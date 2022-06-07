Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.48- EPS.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.71. 10,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,592. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.84.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,350,000 after buying an additional 143,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

