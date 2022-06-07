Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.48- EPS.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.71. 10,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,592. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.84.
In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,350,000 after buying an additional 143,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
