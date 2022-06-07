Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $4.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

