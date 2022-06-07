TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 24th

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.