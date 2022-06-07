Truist Financial Lowers STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $31.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.48 on Friday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 76,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

