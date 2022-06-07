Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 17490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$302.38 million and a PE ratio of -22.65.
About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)
