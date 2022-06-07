Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.11.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.84. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.