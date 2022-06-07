Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Down 8.1%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.37. 42,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 804,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

