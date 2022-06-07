Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $158.43 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $158.43 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $5.04 or 0.00017086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000253 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 719,360,274 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

