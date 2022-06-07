United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. 72,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

