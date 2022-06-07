United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives $35.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of USM stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

