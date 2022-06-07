United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.20

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 56939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

