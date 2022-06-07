Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. King Wealth bought a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

