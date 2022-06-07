Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPST traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 119,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Upstart by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,379,000 after acquiring an additional 177,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

