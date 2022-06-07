Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of UPST traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 119,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.23.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Upstart by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,379,000 after acquiring an additional 177,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
