Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Urban Edge Properties posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Edge Properties.

UE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

NYSE:UE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,899. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

